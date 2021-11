WHO names new COVID variant 'Omicron' | 26 Nov 2021 | The new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa was given the name Omicron by the World Health Organization on Friday. An advisory panel classified Omicron as a highly transmissible virus of concern and gave it its name under its Greek letter system. It marks the first time in months that WHO has classified a COVID-19 variant with such a name -- and is only the fifth variant to be given the designation amid the pandemic.