WHO Renews Push for Global Pandemic Treaty, as World Bank Creates $1 Billion Fund for Vaccine Passports | 9 Aug 2022 | The World Health Organization (WHO) is moving ahead with plans to enact a new or revised international pandemic preparedness treaty, despite encountering setbacks earlier this summer after dozens of countries, primarily outside the Western world, objected to the plan. A majority of WHO member states on July 21, during a meeting of WHO's Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), agreed to pursue a legally binding pandemic instrument that will contain "both legally binding as well as non-legally binding elements." STAT News described the agreement, which would create a new global framework for responding to pandemics, as "the most transformative global health call to action since [the] WHO itself was formed as the first specialized United Nations agency in 1948." Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum, African Union and World Bank -- which created a $1 billion fund for "disease surveillance" and "support against the current as well as future pandemics" -- are developing their own pandemic response mechanisms, including new cross-country vaccine passport frameworks.