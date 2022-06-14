WHO will rename Monkeypox over concerns of racism | 14 June 2022 | The World Health Organization will officially rename monkeypox, in light of concerns about stigma and racism surrounding the virus... Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director general, announced Tuesday morning that the organization is "working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus, its clades and the disease it causes." He said the WHO will make announcements about the new names as soon as possible. More than 30 international scientists said last week that the monkeypox label is discriminatory and stigmatizing, and there’s an “urgent” need to rename it.