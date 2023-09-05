'The whole thing is a scam': Trump blasts E. Jean Carroll verdict in THREE scathing videos and vows to appeal - claiming 'anti-Trump' Manhattan is the worst place in the U.S for him to get a fair trial | 9 May 2023 | Donald Trump on Tuesday night described his conviction for sexual assault as a "scam" and insisted he was denied a fair trial by a biased Manhattan jury and judge. The 76-year-old was found guilty of sexually abusing journalist E. Jean Carroll in a New York City department store in the mid 1990s, and defaming her when he said she lied. He was acquitted of rape in the civil trial, but ordered to pay $5 million in damages. Trump on Tuesday night published a series of three videos on his Truth Social network condemning the verdict and insisting he would appeal. "The whole thing is a scam," he said. "And it's a shame, and it's a disgrace to our country." ...Trump said that the trial was just the latest in a long line of politically motivated attacks on him.