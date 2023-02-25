WHO's Pandemic Accord Will Give It Control Over U.S. Livestock and Food Supply By Klark Barnes | 23 Feb 2023 | ...[N]obody is talking about how the accord will give the WHO complete control over agriculture--wild and domesticated animals--and our food supply. The WHO's incoming chief scientist said on Monday governments should invest in vaccines for all strains of influenza that exist in the animal kingdom in case there’s an outbreak among humans. Jeremy Farhar, who is leaving Wellcome to join the WHO later this year, said during a media briefing in terms of a potential pandemic event, H5N1 is a "big worry." Farrar warned the H5N1 (avian) influenza viruses are being allowed to circulate among poultry, wild birds, and mammals—and is the perfect way to "create something nasty." If you read through the 32-page draft of the accord, you'll see how this document gives the WHO the authority to take control over U.S. agriculture and our food supply: By signing onto the accord, a country acknowledges that "most emerging infectious diseases originate in animals, including wildlife and domesticated animals, then spill over to people." (see p. 6) From the outset, they’re laying the foundation that "most infectious diseases" begin in animals; thus, their ability to regulate animals is within their purview.