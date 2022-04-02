Why Airbnb Banned Me (and My Hubby, Too!) By Michelle Malkin | 1 Feb 2022 | (Opinion) So here is the grim reality of life in Woke America 2022. In November, I spoke at a peaceful conference held by an organization that is deemed a "hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League. The title of my talk was "Race, Immigration, and Con. Inc: How I Came to See the Light." ...A week after my talk, San Francisco-based Airbnb notified me that I was banned from using its services ever again and imperiously deleted my account. Poof! "My name's Cedar, and I'm with Airbnb's Trust team," the Nov. 24, 2021, email began. "It has come to our attention that you were a keynote speaker for the 2021 American Renaissance Conference earlier this month in Tennessee. Airbnb's community policies prohibit people who are members of or actively associate with known hate groups. Due to your promotion and participation in a known white nationalist and white supremacist conference, we have determined that we will remove your account from Airbnb..." Airbnb's ideological witch hunts have claimed an unknown number of victims since 2016 as part of a woke company initiative to root out "bias" and expel anyone deemed an "extremist" with a "dangerous organization affiliation."