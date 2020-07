Why is Governor Newsom importing COVID-19 patients from Mexico into California? --Coronavirus patients from Mexico are being 'Life-flighted' -- at US taxpayer expense -- into Southwest Riverside County, California. | 02 July 2020 | Pastor Tim asks: Previously, when people from another country are sick, personnel and supplies tare sent to the stricken area, to provide assistance. The sick people are not transported to another country to help. Why is this happening now? (Must-see video)