Why I am no longer a tenured professor at the University of Toronto --The appalling ideology of diversity, inclusion and equity is demolishing education and business By Jordan Peterson | 19 Jan 2022 | (Opinion) I recently resigned from my position as full tenured professor at the University of Toronto. I am now professor emeritus, and before I turned sixty... I had envisioned teaching and researching at the U of T, full time, until they had to haul my skeleton out of my office. I loved my job. And my students, undergraduates and graduates alike, were positively predisposed toward me. But that career path was not meant to be. There were many reasons... First, my qualified and supremely trained heterosexual white male graduate students (and I've had many others, by the way) face a negligible chance of being offered university research positions, despite stellar scientific dossiers. This is partly because of Diversity, Inclusivity and Equity mandates (my preferred acronym: DIE). These have been imposed universally in academia, despite the fact that university hiring committees had already done everything reasonable for all the years of my career, and then some, to ensure that no qualified "minority" candidates were ever overlooked.