Widely shared vitamin D-COVID-19 preprint removed from Lancet server | 19 Feb 2021 | A preprint promoted by a member of the UK Parliament for claiming to show that vitamin D led to an "80% reduction in need for ICU and a 60% reduction in deaths" has been removed from a server used by The Lancet family of journals. The preprint, "Calcifediol Treatment and COVID-19-Related Outcomes," was posted to Preprints with The Lancet on January 22. On February 13, David Davis, a Conservative member of UK's Parliament, tweeted: "This is a very important study on vitamin D and Covid-19... An 80% reduction in need for ICU and a 60% reduction in deaths, simply by giving a very cheap and very safe therapy - calcifediol, or activated vitamin D."