Wikipedia users try to change Waukesha 'parade car rampage' entry to 'parade incident' --Several news outlets referred to the alleged massacre as a 'parade crash' | 24 Nov 221 | Wikipedia and several news outlets are being criticized for seemingly downplaying the severity of an alleged massacre on a Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade where a man plowed through a crowd of people killing six. Internet users who search Wikipedia for Sunday's attack, which injured over 60 people in addition to the 6 fatalities, are met with a message that says "A request that this article title be changed to 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade incident is under discussion." Additionally, users who search "2021 Waukesha Christmas parade car rampage" are redirected to a site that says "2021 Waukesha Christmas parade car crash."