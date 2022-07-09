Winter is coming: Prague's 70,000-strong protest shows what's in store for Europe --The recent demonstration saw Czechs rally against NATO and the EU amid a looming energy crisis | Around 70,000 people gathered in Prague's Wenceslas Square on Saturday to demand the resignation of their government in response to what they see as a failure to address the ongoing energy crisis. The protesters were also explicitly against the two foremost Western institutions that the formerly Eastern-aligned nation is a part of, namely the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).