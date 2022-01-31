UPDATE on "Wisconsin Assembly Unanimously Votes to Withdraw Biden's 2020 Electoral Votes" from January 26, 2022: Wisconsin Assembly Rules Committee Chair Refuses to Advance Resolution to Reclaim 2020 Electors | 26 Jan 2022 | After the Wisconsin Assembly unanimously voted to send Rep. Timothy Ramthun's resolution to reclaim Joe Biden's 2020 electoral votes to the Rules Committee, RINO [Republican In Name Only] Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke announced he is refusing to advance it. Despite the unanimous vote on a resolution to reclaim Joe Biden's 2020 electoral votes that was sent to his committee to schedule a floor vote, Steineke is now saying that he will refuse to advance the resolution. The resolution, introduced by Ramthun (R), came on the heels of the Resolution to Reclaim, a presentation that details significant evidence of fraud, discrepancies, and violations of election laws that took place during the 2020 presidential election. "Rep Ramthun just attempted to pass an Assembly resolution to recall WI's presidential electors. Not only is it illegal, it's just plain unconstitutional," Steineke said in a tweet. "As chair of the Rules Committee, there is ZERO chance I will advance this illegal resolution. #EndofStory"