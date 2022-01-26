Wisconsin Assembly Unanimously Votes to Withdraw Biden's 2020 Electoral Votes | 26 Jan 2022 | The Wisconsin Assembly has voted to officially withdraw Joe Biden's 10 electoral votes, citing voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Last night, the Wisconsin Assembly has unanimously voted to withdraw its 10 electoral votes that contributed to the certification of Joe Biden's controversial victory following the hotly contested 2020 presidential election. The legislation now heads to the Wisconsin Assembly Rules Committee, and then on to the Wisconsin Senate for confirmation.