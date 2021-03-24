Wisconsin Assembly Votes to Conduct Full-Blown Investigation Into 2020 Election Fraud | 24 March 2021 | 2020 election irregularities and outright voter fraud were present in every state in America, but only a couple of states had more reports than Wisconsin. Now, the state Assembly has passed a resolution allowing a full-blown investigation into the 2020 election that authorizes complete legal powers to an investigative committee. This resolution gives the committee authorization if it decides to issue subpoenas to compel testimony and gather documents, said Rep. Joe Sanfelippo. It was passed by the Republican-controlled Assembly along party lines.