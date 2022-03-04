Wisconsin Congressional District 6 GOP Event Participants Vote to Decertify the 2020 Election Results and for Speaker Vos to Resign | 3 April 2022 | The GOP in Congressional District 6 in Wisconsin voted last night to decertify the 2020 Election results in the state and for Speaker Robin Vos to resign from his position or be removed. The Wisconsin GOP in Congressional District 6 met yesterday... One action taken by the group was to vote on whether Speaker Vos should resign or be removed from office. The GOP in Congressional District 6 shared their comparisons to 1776 and what is going on today in the US. One document shared referred to text in the Declaration of Independence. The resolution for Vos to resign was passed by 93% of those present at the event.