Wisconsin Elections Commission Agrees to Order Partial Recount After Trump Request | 19 Nov 2020 | The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday night issued an order to recount ballots in two counties following a request by President Donald Trump’s campaign. Commissioners in a video teleconference on Wednesday argued for nearly six hours before ultimately agreeing to conduct the recount... But members of the commission, which has three Republicans and three Democrats, debated for hours over how the recount would be conducted. Some said state law governing a recount contained ambiguities. Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson said he believed the commission should issue guidance to canvassers that they should set aside ballots that had a correction made to the witness address.