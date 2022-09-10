Wisconsin Judge Orders Officials to Stop Allowing Voters to 'Spoil' Ballots and Cast New Ones | 9 Oct 2022 | Voters in Wisconsin can't cancel their ballot and cast a new one once a vote has been cast, a state judge has ruled. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel granted a request on Oct. 5 for a temporary injunction against the practice, which had been promulgated to officials across the state by the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC). Wisconsin voter Nancy Kormanik sued the WEC over its guidance, which states that clerks can give completed and submitted absentee ballots back to a voter, arguing that doing so violates a Wisconsin law that states that the clerk "shall not return the ballot to the elector" once submitted.