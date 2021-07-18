Wisconsin Lawmaker Calls for 'Full Forensic Audit' After Georgia, Arizona Updates | 17 July 2021 | A Wisconsin representative on Friday said 2020 election reviews being done in the state should be expanded into a "full forensic audit" following alleged irregularities being revealed in Arizona and Georgia. State Rep. Timothy Ramthun, a Republican, formally requested "a more comprehensive audit" from former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who is leading a conducting a review of the election at the behest of Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos along with retired police officers, and the Legislative Audit Bureau, which lawmakers authorized earlier this year to investigate the election. Ramthun is pushing for the forensic audit after reviewing recently released information from two counties.