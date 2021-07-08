Wisconsin Rep. Janel Brandtjen Issues Subpoenas to Audit Two Counties | 6 Aug 2021 | Wisconsin's Election Committee Chairman Janelle Brandtjen issued subpoenas this morning to Brown and Milwaukee Counties. The Associated Press reported: The leader of the Wiscocnsin Assembly's elections committee issued subpoenas Friday demanding extensive election materials, including all ballots and voting machines from two counties in what she called a "top-to-bottom" investigation of the state's 2020 presidential results. Republican state Rep. Janel Brandtjen sent the subpoenas to Milwaukee and Brown counties.