Wisconsin Senate Committee Subpoenas Absentee Ballots and Voting Machine Records From City of Madison From 2020 Election | 15 Nov 2021 | A Wisconsin Senate Committee has subpoenaed absentee and voting machine records from the City of Madison, Wisconsin. The immediate response from Madison's mayor is to not provide the items requested. According to Channel 3000: "A Wisconsin Senate committee has issued a subpoena for Madison election records as part of an ongoing investigation into the 2020 election. State Republicans announced plans for their own investigation in late October after the non-partisan Legislative Audit Bureau shared a report outlining inconsistent administration of election law based on surveys of ballots from around the state. The LAB’s report did not identify any cases of widespread fraud." ...There are now less than ten months for every state and locality to obtain the ballots from the election or they are gone forever.