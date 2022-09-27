Wisconsin Senator Documents Big Tech Rigging the 2022 Election Against Republicans | 26 Sept 2022 | Fed up with the repeated censorship of his work, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson penned a letter to YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki demanding the Big Tech company answer for its deliberate attempts to silence him online. For more than a year, YouTube censors have suppressed, banned, and limited content from Johnson and his team. These attempts to limit Johnson's reach aren't just censorship, they are blatant meddling in Johnson's reelection chances. Big Tech's efforts to subdue Johnson's rigorous commitment to exposing the truth are joined by corporate media and Democrats, both of which are working to ensure that the Wisconsin Republican is replaced by a radical Democrat this fall. Knowledge about Johnson's work in the Senate is key to his reelection chances but if Big Tech's track record suggests anything, there's nothing stopping companies like YouTube from privately limiting key information voters need to formulate an opinion about Johnson and his opponent. As Johnson documents in his letter, Big Tech was more than willing to publicly blacklist the senator over discussions about Covid-19, early treatments, the jab, and the 2020 election.