Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Voters Can Stay on Voter Rolls Even After They Move | 09 April 2021 | The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on Friday that voters can stay on the voter rolls even after they move. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty says it is now up to the legislature to ensure fair and free elections and fix the law. The Sentinel-Journal reported: "The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Friday that state election officials do not have to quickly take people off the voter rolls when they suspect they may have moved. The 5-2 ruling means the Wisconsin Elections Commission will not force tens of thousands of people off the rolls near a major election, such as the 2022 contest for governor and U.S. Senate."