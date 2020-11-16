Wisconsin Voters File Lawsuit to Exclude Over 792,000 Votes in 3 Counties | 14 Nov 2020 | Three voters in Wisconsin have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to exclude Nov. 3 election results in three of the state's counties that helped push Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump. The action, if successful, would invalidate over 792,000 votes cast across the state. The civil action, filed on Thursday, alleges that there is "sufficient evidence that illegal votes were counted" in Milwaukee, Dane, and Menominee counties "to change or place in doubt the results" of the presidential election in the counties. The voters asked the court to declare that the counties' results "must be invalidated" and to block the counties from certifying their results. All three counties lean heavily Democrat, with Milwaukee and Dane being among the most populous and heavily Democratic counties in the state. For the three counties, Biden holds a lead of 365,289 votes over Trump. In the state overall, Biden holds a lead of about 20,540 votes at 49.6 percent, compared to Trump at 48.9 percent as of Saturday. The Trump campaign has signaled it will request a recount.