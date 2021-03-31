Wishaw mum left in agony after severe reaction to COVID vaccine --Leigh King had her first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on March 12 but is still in pain more than two weeks later. | 30 March 2021 | A Wishaw mum says she's been left in agony after suffering a severe reaction to her COVID jab. Leigh King had her first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on March 12 but is still in pain more than two weeks later. The 41-year-old, an unpaid carer for her 13-year-old son Aidan, told the Wishaw Press how her body broke out in a burning rash shortly after the jag. She said: "My skin was so sore and constantly hot. I have never felt pain like this it has been a horrible experience.