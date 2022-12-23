'Without a Shadow of a Doubt': Kari Lake Responds After 2-Day Election Trial Ends | 23 Dec 2022 | Arizona GOP candidate Kari Lake released a statement Thursday saying that her lawyers proved that there was "malicious intent" that caused disruption during Maricopa County's Nov. 8 election, although lawyers for Arizona's Secretary of State office and Maricopa County argued that she didn't offer any evidence of alleged fraud or misconduct. ...Kurt Olsen, one of Lake's attorneys, said officials tried to downplay the effects of the printer problems in Maricopa County. On Nov. 8, County Supervisor Bill Gates and Recorder Stephen Richer announced during a news conference that there were printer errors at dozens of polling locations countywide, telling voters to either drop their ballots inside drop-boxes or go to another polling location. "This is about trust, your honor," Olsen said. "It's about restoring people's trust. There is not a person that's watching this thing that isn't shaking their head now."