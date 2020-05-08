Witnesses Convinced that Cuomo Is Intentionally Hiding Actual Number of Nursing Home Deaths | 05 Aug 2020 | The New York State Assembly and Senate gave New York Health Commissioner [Murderer] Howard Zucker plenty of chances to tell them the number of nursing home residents who have died from COVID, but all he could muster was that he'd "get back" to them... As Democrat James Skoufis noted, even California has managed to share that statistic. He said it "perplexes" him that Zucker couldn't be just as forthcoming. The catalyst for Monday's hearing was Gov. Andrew Cuomo's nursing home mandate back on March 25 that ordered facilities to accept COVID patients who had been discharged from hospitals. Families who have lost someone in a New York nursing home the past few months have no doubt in their mind that Cuomo's dangerous policy put their loved ones in the grave...Zucker didn't stick around to hear testimony from folks who were directly affected by the administration's order. If he had stayed, he would have heard some horrifying tales.