'Woke imperialism strikes again': CNN faces backlash after it defends keeping US troops in Afghanistan by citing women's rights | 11 April 2021 | An attempt by CNN to rally against the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan on the pretext of protecting women's rights there has drawn pushback, with netizens criticizing the notion as driven by an imperialist agenda. "Concerns mount that US withdrawal from Afghanistan could risk progress on women's rights," read the headline on the article published by the cable news channel on Saturday. Citing a chorus of Democratic and Republican lawmakers as well as several Afghan officials, the piece makes a case for keeping American troops in the war-ravaged country until "the conditions on the ground are right – regardless of the date on the calendar." Noting that US President Joe Biden signaled that the May 1 deadline for the troop pullout will unlikely be met, CNN argues "a precipitous withdrawal" would have spelled doom for "hard-won gains for women and civil society in Afghanistan."