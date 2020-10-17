The woke mob strikes again, with the phrase 'sexual preference' banned overnight. Or was it really so sudden? By CLG Founder Michael Rectenwald (Opinion) | 15 Oct 2020 | It seems that the woke world uses Orwell's 1984 as an instruction manual, as it changes word uses and meanings by the day. Now the phrase 'sexual preference' is out – despite its use by a leading LGBTQ magazine only weeks ago. The list of words and phrases deemed verboten by woke totalitarians has grown, seemingly overnight. We're now told that "sexual preference" belongs in the dustbin of history. During the senate hearings for US Supreme Court nominee Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday, Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) scolded Justice Barrett after the nominee used the phrase "sexual preference" in answer to one of the senator's questions. Hirono claimed that "anti-LGBTQ activists" employ the phrase to "suggest that sexual orientation is a choice," when in reality it's "a key part of a person's identity." The implication was that if Barrett did not understand that the expression is "offensive and outdated," then she can't possibly rule fairly in cases concerning LGBTQ persons. Within hours, Merriam-Webster's dictionary labeled the use of "preference" as "offensive" when referring to a person's sexual orientation.