Woke NBA to Hold Preseason Games in UAE Where Homosexuality Is Punishable by Death - Canceled Game in Charlotte in 2016 Over Transgender Bathroom Law | 10 May 2022 | The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi announced Tuesday that the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will play two preseason games at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The NBA signed a deal with Abu Dhabi's tourism officials last year to play preseason games in the Arabian Gulf... Abu Dhabi is a city in the United Arab Emirates where homosexuality is criminalized and is punishable by death. All same-sex sexual acts are banned and criminalized in the United Arab Emirates.