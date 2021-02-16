Woke teachers want Shakespeare cut from curriculum: 'This is about white supremacy' | 15 Feb 2021 | The crown teachers once put on William Shakespeare now lies uneasy upon his head as the English playwright comes under assault from teachers who fault his unwoke attitudes regarding race, sexuality, gender and class. For the new breed of teachers, Shakespeare is seen less as an icon of literature and more as a tool of imperial oppression, an author who should be dissected in class or banished from the curriculum entirely. "This is about white supremacy and colonization," declared the teachers who founded #DisruptTexts, a group that wants staples of Western literature removed or subjected to withering criticism.