Wokeness at Its Worst: JPMorgan Chase Kicks Kanye West to the Curb Following Tucker Interview, 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirts in Paris, Controversial Twitter Post | 12 Oct 2022 | Last week, Kanye West and Candace Owens wore "White Lives Matter" T-shirts at a fashion show in Paris. Kanye or "Ye" then went on for an hour-long video interview with Tucker Carlson where he talked about Christ, racism, his career, his goals, etc. On Sunday Kanye West tweeted out that he wanted to go "death con 3" on Jews. This got him banned from Twitter. Today, Kanye "Ye" West received a letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank informing him that they were closing his accounts.