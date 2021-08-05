The Wokest Place on Earth --Disney mounts an internal campaign against 'white privilege' and organizes racially segregated 'affinity groups.' | 7 May 2021 | The Walt Disney Corporation famously bills its amusement parks as "the happiest place on Earth," but inside the company's headquarters in Burbank, California, a conflict is brewing. In the past year, Disney executives have elevated the ideology of critical race theory into a new corporate dogma, bombarded employees with trainings on "systemic racism," "white privilege," "white fragility," and "white saviors," and launched racially segregated "affinity groups" at the company’s headquarters. I have obtained a trove of whistleblower documents related to Disney's "diversity and inclusion" program, called "Reimagine Tomorrow," which paints a disturbing picture of the company's embrace of racial politics. Multiple Disney employees, who requested anonymity out of fear of reprisals, told me that the Reimagine Tomorrow program, though perhaps noble in intent [though definitely ignoble in intents], has become deeply politicized and engulfed parts of the company in racial conflict.