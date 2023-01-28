Woman to Be Tried for Involuntary Manslaughter in Austrian Court for Infecting Neighbor With COVID --If found guilty, the woman faces up to three years imprisonment. | 28 Jan 2023 | An infected 53-year-old woman allegedly ignored a quarantine decree. A neighbour fell ill with Corona and died. Now the Carinthian woman has to go to court. A case unique in Austria will be heard on 23 February at the State Court [Landesgericht] in Klagenfurt. A Carinthian woman, 53, is said to have used Corona as a "weapon," because she had disregarded the quarantine and thus infected a neighbour, 69. Now she finds herself accused of involuntary manslaughter [fahrlässige Tötung] and intentional endangerment of the community by a communicable disease, reports the Kleine Zeitung. The woman became infected with Corona in December 2021. After a positive test, she received a quarantine order [Absorderungsbescheid]. Nevertheless, the woman repeatedly left her flat, stayed in the stairwell of the apartment building, or outside. Neighbours complained to the health authorities and the police were called in.