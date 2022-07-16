Woman beaten on bus as attackers allegedly yelled they 'hate white people' --The suspects allegedly yelled that they 'hate white people' and 'the way they talk' | 16 July 2022 | Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack. New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger. The interaction escalated, and the three suspects allegedly began hitting the unnamed victim over the head with an unidentified object. The assailants reportedly made aggressive racial remarks to the victim, and said that they "hate white people" and "hate the way they talk." [Where's the Twitter trend for this racially motivated attack?]