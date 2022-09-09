Woman Beheaded With Sword in Front of Onlookers in California | 9 Sept 2022 | (San Carlos, CA) A young mother of two was beheaded in front of horrified witnesses Thursday morning. The suspect, identified as Jose Landaeta Solano, severed his ex's head with what was described as a "Samurai sword." Solano has a violent criminal past, NBC Bay Area reported. The victim, who has not been identified, had a restraining order against Solano, according to the outlet. The suspect, who returned to the scene, was arrested in connection with the woman’s death, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was later identified as Jose Landaeta Solano.