Woman charged with attempted murder of 4 NYPD cops during protests | 30 May 2020 | A woman was charged with the attempted murder of NYPD cops after allegedly hurling a Molotov cocktail into a marked, occupied police van in Brooklyn, authorities said. The device did not ignite, and all of the officers got out of the van safely, police said. Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, NY, tossed the incendiary device through a rear window of the van at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Washington Avenue around 10:40 p.m., police said. Shader then allegedly bit an officer on the leg as she was taken into custody, police said. She faces four counts of attempted murder of a police officer, attempted arson, assault on a cop, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.