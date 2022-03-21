Woman Died of 'Rare' Brain Bleed After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine - Coroner | 21 March 2022 | A coroner in the United Kingdom has determined that a woman died from a side effect caused by the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The woman was identified as 34-year-old Kim Lockwood, who had complained of a headache eight days after taking the shot in March of 2021, South Yorkshire Coroner Nicola Mundy told the BBC in a statement on March 16. The coroner said her condition quickly deteriorated, and she was pronounced dead 17 hours after being admitted to the hospital, eight days after getting the shot. Mundy said Lockwood was "extremely unlucky" in developing a "sudden and catastrophic" bleed on her brain. Her death was recorded at the Doncaster Coroner's court as Vaccine-Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT), officials told the broadcaster.