Woman files criminal complaint against Gov. Cuomo in Albany | 6 Aug 2021 | A former New York State employee has filed a criminal complaint against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with the Albany County Sheriff's Office, a spokeswoman told ABC News. This is believed to be the first complaint filed against the embattled governor in wake of Tuesday's Attorney General report which concluded he violated state and federal law in sexually harassing at least 11 women. The woman who filed the complaint is a former assistant to the governor who is identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in Attorney General Letitia James's report released Tuesday. Cuomo has denied all allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct