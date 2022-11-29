Woman in Japan Dies 90 Minutes After Getting Pfizer mRNA COVID Shot | 27 Nov 2022 | A 42-year-old woman in Aisai City (Aichi Prefecture), Japan died on Nov. 5, 2022, about 90 minutes after receiving a fourth dose of a COVID-19 biologic. The dose was from Pfizer/BioNTech's experimental Comirnaty bivalent mRNA COVID shot tailored for the BA.5 subvariant of the Omicron virus. Ayano Iioka, received the shot at a mass vaccination site in the Aisai and began having an anaphylactic reaction and collapsed suddenly within five minutes of the vaccination. She developed difficulty breathing and complained of feeling like she was "suffocating." ...Iioka became nauseous and began vomiting a "blood-like foam." Iioka was subsequently transported by ambulance to a local hospital where she died less than two hours later.