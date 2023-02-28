Woman speaks out about NY law that doesn't allow mace to be shipped to state: 'Deprived of fundamental rights' | 23 Feb 2023 | New York Post columnist Rikki Schlott is raising awareness about a New York law that doesn't allow pepper spray to be mailed to any city or county in the state. State law allows pepper spray to be used and carried for self-defense but doesn't allow it to be shipped to a New York address. The only type of spray that can be mailed directly to the state is animal mace. Schlott says the law directly puts New Yorkers at risk because they aren't able to defend themselves from potential acts of violence.