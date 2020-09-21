Woman suspected of sending ricin to White House arrested near Canada border | 20 Sept 2020 | An arrest was made in the investigation into an envelope addressed to the that was intercepted Saturday and deemed "suspicious," the FBI said in a statement on Sunday. The Associated Press, citing three law enforcement officials, reported that a woman has been arrested on the New York-Canada border. She is suspected of sending an envelope with poison ricin. The woman was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said. Her name was not immediately released.