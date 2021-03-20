Women more likely to experience serious side effects from COVID-19 vaccine, CDC study reveals | 20 March 2021 | A new CDC study found women were more likely to have serious side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine. One UNC doctor says more women actually reporting symptoms and differing immune systems probably factor into the study results... The CDC study looked at data from the first 13.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given to Americans. Among the side effects reported to federal officials, more than 79% came from women.