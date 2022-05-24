The World Economic Forum Deleted a Document Revealing That Wuhan's Mayor Attended WEF Events | 24 May 2022 | The World Economic Forum has removed a document from its website, which revealed the attendance of the Mayor of the Chinese city of Wuhan - which hosts the lab believed to be responsible for COVID-19 -– at one of its events. Former Wuhan Mayor Tang Liangzhi is included on the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) list of attendees to its 2013 "Meeting of the New Champions." The event, hosted in China, is described by the WEF as the "premier gathering in Asia of leaders of multinational corporations [and] governments." "The Meeting was held in close collaboration with the Government of the People’s Republic of China," explains the WEF meeting summary. A link containing a 42-page document, which revealed hundreds of attendees at the event, reroutes users to an error page reading "Apologies -- this section of our website is currently unavailable." An archived version of the webpage, however, reveals a document containing a list of the event's participants, including the then-Mayor of the Wuhan Municipal Government Tang Liangzhi.