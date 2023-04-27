The World Economic Forum Says It Will 'Accelerate' Implementation of Globalist Agenda 2030 --Global leaders and representatives are being summoned to "strategize" and expedite its progress | 26 April 2023 | World leaders will be gathering together later this year to "accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2030," according to an announcement made by the unaccountable, corporate-led World Economic Forum (WEF) earlier this week. The United Nations (UN) and the WEF appear frustrated by a lack of progress made towards their "Great Reset" ideology, alongside Agenda 2030, the socialist, ideological successor to the failed "Millennium Development Goals." The WEF -- led by German engineer Klaus Schwab, whose father once worked for the Nazi Party apparatus -- has said previous efforts to implement their plans "suffered unforeseen setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, major negative impacts of climate change, and the rising cost of food and fuel everywhere due to the conflict in Ukraine."