The World Economic Forum wants to place RFID tags in every article of clothing | 13 June 2022 | During the Davos meeting in May 2022, the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced its intentions to take that tracking a step further…by placing RFID tags within clothing. They want the tags to be ubiquitous – in every article of clothing. Radio-frequency identification, or RFID, tags put out a "pulse" that can be read/scanned by an electronic reader. There's a company called Swicofil and they manufacture RFID fibers and yarn. These fibers are washable, flexible, and long-lasting. Look how easy that is: woven within the garment itself... Meet the Brivo company, specializing in combining biometrics and RFIDs. They suggest a combination of facial recognition software combined with integrated cameras that "compare people entering the camera's field of view against a database."