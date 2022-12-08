World Economic Forum Wants to Use AI To Automatically Censor Speech on the Internet | 11 Aug 2022 | The World Economic Forum (WEF) proposed a new way of censoring online content that requires a small group of experts to train artificial intelligence on identifying "misinformation" and abusive content. The WEF published an article Wednesday outlining a plan to overcome frequent instances of "child abuse [Yeah, right!], extremism, disinformation, hate speech and fraud" online, which the organization said cannot be handled by human "trust and safety teams," according to ActiveFence Trusty & Safety Vice President Inbal Goldberger, who authored the article. Instead, the WEF proposed an AI-driven method of moderating online content, where subject matter experts provide training sets to the AI so it can learn to recognize and flag or restrict content that human moderators would deem dangerous. The system works through "human-curated, multi-language, off-platform intelligence," input provided from expert sources, to create "learning sets" for the AI machine.