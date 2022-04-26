World Health Organization Is Preparing Vote to Strip the US and 194 Other Nations of Their Sovereignty --Move would give WHO total control | 26 April 2022 | On May 22nd, the World Health Organization (WHO) will vote on whether or not to strip 194 countries, including the United States, of their sovereignty. As part of the World Economic Forum's Great Reset goal, the WHO is aiming to alter a treaty that would give them global control over human health. The WHO World Health Assembly will vote on the issue from May 22 to 28... The rule change includes very dangerous amendments -- 13 of them. Investigative reporter Leo Hohmann reports that these amendments will NOT require approval by two-thirds of the United States Senate. It's not called a treaty. It's amending a treaty to which the US already belongs. If they are approved (as submitted by the United States) by a simple majority of the 194 member countries of the World Health Assembly countries, these amendments would enter into force as international law just six months later, November 2022.