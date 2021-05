World-Renowned Doctor Blows Lid Off COVID Vaccine --'It's a horrendous bioweapon that's been thrust onto the public, and it's going to cause great personal harm.' | 27 May 2021 | Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, FACP, FACC, FCCP, FAHA, FNKF, FNLA, FCRSA - Doctor of Internal Medicine and Board-Certified Cardiologist discusses the COVID vaccine. (Video.)