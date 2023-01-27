World War III Update: Germany Joins Biden and Sends Tanks to Ukraine to Escalate War With Russia | 25 Jan 2023 | On Tuesday the Biden regime agreed to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine to fight the Russian military. This means the US will be forced to send men and women to operate the tanks and perform maintenance. It is the Biden regime's attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine. Less than 24 hours later, Germany announced they will be sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz asked German citizens, who are paying record gas prices this winter to warm their homes, to "trust the government." [LOL!]