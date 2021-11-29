World's First Covid Injection Murder Case Against Bill Gates Filed in India | 28 Nov 2021 | On 25 November 2021, the Indian Bar Association reported that murder charges have been filed in India's High Court against two billionaires responsible for the AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 injection, Covishield, for the murder of a 23-year-old man who was injected with it. The two named defendants are Bill Gates, and Adar Poonawalla. The unnamed defendants are "other Government officials and leaders." The claimant is requesting USD134 million compensation and that the defendants under-go lie detector and narcoanalysis tests. In India, thousands of compensation claims are expected to be filed soon... The deceased took the Covishield injection believing in the false narrative that it was completely safe and because the Railways required that only double vaccinated people be allowed to travel, reported the Indian Bar Association.